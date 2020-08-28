Millwall only club that interested Scott Malone – as Mason Bennett thanks Lions boss

SCOTT Malone said Millwall was the only place he wanted to go after joining on loan for a second spell in south London.

Left-sided defender Malone, 29, played for Millwall between the summer of 2012 and January 2015 before leaving for Cardiff.

Malone (above, right) joins from Derby to link up again with Gary Rowett, who was his manager at Burton.

“I’m really excited to be here again, I’m looking forward to enjoying my football again and coming into a good environment,” Malone said on Millwall’s official website. “That’s one of the major draws for me.

“About a week ago I got a call from Gary and he said that he wanted me here. From there, it was the only place I wanted to be.

“I really enjoyed my time here before, it’s a fantastic football club. The fans are one of the best in the Championship with regards to the noise, in my opinion, and it is a hard place to come for away teams. I wanted to give it another go.

“In the last three or four seasons I’ve been in the play-offs twice and played in the Premier League as well, so I’m bringing experience. I think I’d suit the wing-back role – I’ve played there in my career and I’m an attacking full-back, but I’ll play wherever the manager wants me to. I’m dying to play games again, it’s been a frustrating last 12 months.”

Mason Bennett is also back at Millwall for a second stint, this time in a permanent move from Derby.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. The gaffer has stuck by me and has worked incredibly hard to get this deal over the line.

“There was weekly contact from the manager, as well as Joe Carnall and some of the lads, including Pearcey [Alex Pearce]. I know for a fact that here is the only place I wanted to be and spend this season and future years.”

“[Pace and power] is the strongest part of my game. Every opportunity I get, I’ll take people on and drive the team forward, and try to score some goals and get some assists.

“I feel great. I’ve played a few games in this pre-season already [at Derby] and got through training fine. I feel strong and ready to hit the ground running.”

