£20million former Millwall attacker set for quick Lions reunion after Crystal Palace move

FORMER Millwall attacking midfielder Ebere Eze has moved to Crystal Palace – and could be set for a Den reunion next week.

Eze, 22, has joined on a five-year deal for an initial £16million fee with a potential £4million of add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

The Greenwich-born player was released by Millwall in the summer of 2016 before he was offered a deal by QPR, who will receive 20 per cent of any future fee.

Eze (in action above against Millwall) scored 20 goals in 112 games for the Hoops, and has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level.

Eze was released by former Lions boss Neil Harris, but in an interview with talkSPORT last year he didn’t bear any grudges.

“When I got released by Millwall, I understood the decision,” he said. “I get why Neil made that call.

“You could see in training and in matches that I wasn’t their typical type of player. I didn’t think I would get released at the time I did though – that came as a big shock to me.

“I thought I’d probably get another year there, even though it didn’t look like there was much chance of me getting near the first team.

“It took me by surprise, but ultimately it was a blessing in disguise.”

Millwall play Palace in a behind-closed-doors friendly at The Den next Tuesday.

“It’s perfect,” Eze told Palace’s official website on Friday. “It’s great to be back in south London, local, and around my family.

“I think any boy in London knows cage football is where you learn most of your football. That shaped me, it’s where skilful players thrive and learn what they can do. I try my best to take it onto the pitch, impress the fans and entertain.”

