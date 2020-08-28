Millwall clinch third and fourth summer signings as pair move from Derby County

MILLWALL have confirmed a double swoop on Derby County for Mason Bennett and Scott Malone.

Bennett, 24, joins on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, while left-sided defender Malone, 29, has signed a season-long loan deal.

The pair are Lions boss Gary Rowett’s third and fourth recruits of the summer, after Ryan Woods and Troy Parrott.

Rowett told Millwall’s media: “I’m very pleased. Scott is a player who I’ve worked with many moons ago at Burton Albion. I know how effective he’s been a left-back/left-wing-back over the years for Premier League clubs amongst others, and I’m aware that he’s been at the club before. He’s older and wiser now, and he wanted to come back.

“An attacking left-wing-back was something we wanted to add to the squad, to compete with the likes of Fergie [Shane Ferguson], Muzza [Murray Wallace] and Coops [Jake Cooper] down that side, and he gives us a nice option. He had other options, but he really bought into coming back.”

“From an athletic standpoint, Mason, and Scott, give us lots of pace down that left-hand side. We’ve got a lot of games coming up and we’ve got some big months where we’re going to need a slightly bigger squad and more options.

“I’m really pleased to get Mason in, he’s one which we’ve been trying to do since the end of last season. He fits in really well with the group, and when he is fit and firing, we all know how effective he can be.”

