Millwall’s Troy Parrott reveals his response after Jose Mourinho’s remarks at Tottenham

IT’S no secret you need a strong chin to have a chance of being successful at Millwall.

To be able to take one and avoid dropping to the canvas, or get up off it if you land there. Many players have signed for the Lions with high expectations only to be left out for the count.

But Troy Parrott has already shown he’s made of the right stuff to prosper in the boxing stronghold of Bermondsey.

It can’t have been easy to have been told by one of the greatest managers of all time you’re not ready for the first team.

But rather than wobble to the ropes, Parrott absorbed that blow and came back for more.

It was in March this year when Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho passed that judgement on Parrott, at a time when many Spurs fans were clamouring for his inclusion.

“He’s not ready,” Mourinho, who has managed Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, insisted. “He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He’s a kid who’s going to have a real opportunity but when we decide it’s right.”

That opportunity now comes at Millwall. And rather than read negatively into those words from a manager that has won two European Cups and league titles in four countries, Parrott took them on board.

Asked by NewsAtDen this week if those comments were a blow, Parrott didn’t hesitate to respond, “No”. He added: “To be fair, he’s such an experienced manager and he’s done nearly everything in the game, so if he feels like that’s right then there must be some truth in it and I had to take it on the chin.

“I knew I just had to keep my head down in training and keep working hard. And getting this loan now is hopefully going to help me improve and push on.

“There were little conversations that were being had [at Spurs]. I was speaking to coaching staff and players finding out what I needed to do to be better. Because obviously Mourinho has worked with some of the best strikers there’s ever been. To get advice off him was great.

“I knew what I needed to do. It was helpful advice.”

Parrott is now in the hands of another manager, Gary Rowett, who Spurs believe can help develop the next stage of his career.

Parrott had interest from lots of other clubs who wanted to sign him on loan this season, but he trusted his instincts in committing his immediate future to Millwall and Rowett.

“I just felt like I could trust him from the start,” Parrott said of his first meeting with Rowett. “I had a good gut feeling. I liked the way he explained the way the club worked, how everyone is together and how the team plays.

“I kind of bought into it and into him straightaway. That’s really why I made the decision to come to Millwall.

“I spoke to Gary probably twice before anything was agreed and I just had that gut feeling that it was the right place for me to go. I obviously spoke to Jayson Molumby a lot about the club he told me only good things.

“The main thing that stands out for me is the type of people that are in the club, the staff and the players. Just little things like making it easy for me to settle in and making me feel welcome was one of the most important things.”

Tottenham striker and current England captain Harry Kane moved to Millwall on loan from Spurs in 2012 also at the age of 18, scoring nine goals in 27 games.

But Parrott trusted his own judgement before deciding on a move south of the river.

“I don’t think that played a massive part in the decision,” Parrott said. “For me, it was just about finding the right place, no matter where it was. I feel like I’ve found the right place and location. I’ve picked the best possible place for me to go.

“I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully the fans can get back into the stadium. So far the training has all been spot on and I’m loving it at the moment.

“There were so many different factors that I had to take into account before I came. There were so many different things, but again the main thing for me was feeling comfortable and that sense of togetherness that Millwall has. That’s what made it for me.

“I watched last season and I saw how well they did. I don’t see why we can’t push on even more this season and get into those play-off positions.

“I was looking at the quality that they had, and when I met Gary it just sealed it for me.”

Image: Millwall FC