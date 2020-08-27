Mason Bennett set to return for second Millwall spell along with Derby County defender

MILLWALL are set to seal the return to the club of Mason Bennett and Scott Malone from Derby County.

Bennett, 24, played nine times in the Championship and scored twice after joining the Lions on loan from the Rams last January.

Twenty-nine-year-old left-back or left wing-back Malone played for Millwall for two-and-a-half seasons after signing from Bournemouth in May 2012. He scored five goals in 71 appearances.

Malone moved to Cardiff and then Fulham, before joining Premier League new boys Huddersfield in 2017. He played 22 times in the top flight but left after just one season to sign for Derby.

But Malone – who is contracted to the Rams until 2021 – struggled for game time last season and was made available for loan.

Bennett admitted last season after linking up again with his former Derby boss Gary Rowett that his time at the Midlands club was over. He is set for a permanent move to south London.

A report on Thursday said the pair are on their way to Millwall.

Image: Millwall FC