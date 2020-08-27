‘Business as usual’ – Millwall boss hopes to conclude deals despite shock departure

MILLWALL would like to conclude their transfer business in the next two weeks – despite the sudden departure of head of recruitment Alex Aldridge.

The Lions announced last Saturday morning that former NewsAtDen journalist Aldridge, 27, was leaving to take up the same role at Championship rivals Stoke, Millwall’s first league opponents of the season.

Millwall recruited Ryan Woods and Troy Parrott on season-long loans this summer before Aldridge left for the Lions’ championship rivals.

Rowett has had discussions with owner John Berylson and chief executive Steve Kavanagh as the club searches for Aldridge’s successor.

But Rowett insists they won’t rush the process.

“Over the next two or three weeks there might be opportunities to sit down with a few people and see where we’re at,” Rowett told the News this week.

“But I’m hoping in a week or two we might not be doing too much more in this window anyway, therefore we might not be in so much of a rush.

“The most problematic bit is just the timing, really. But we won’t let it affect what we’re doing. I don’t think it will affect us signing players, we know who our targets are. We’ve worked together on that.

“I think it’s the type of window anyway where you probably take less risks, there’s less money around, there’s a little bit more uncertainty. There are probably not as many deals being done anyway.

“It’s quite a safe window where you’re just trying to maximise what you can get before it gets back to normal. So I don’t think it will be too much of a hindrance to us signing players.”

Rowett was surprised at Aldridge’s departure.

“It was a recent thing, I only found out a day before it all got done,” Rowett said. “But as often in football, things come around quickly and you have to react quickly.

“It’s like anything, you don’t want to see anyone go that you’ve built up a good relationship with, trust with. I know he’s highly regarded here.

“Look, it is what it is. I wish him well. But we now try to strengthen what we do in other ways. All the other staff are still there working on one or two other things. It’s business as usual.

“I’ve had conversations with Steve and John. The person coming in would have to work with us with synergy on the football side in terms of what we want from our players. And work with Steve in terms of the negotiations aspects and those parts of the job as well.

“It’s one where we’ll both sit down and discuss who we think is the right person to help bring that department forward.

“We’re not in a rush, but I’ve got a few ideas of people I’ve got good relationships with, and I’m sure Steve has.”

