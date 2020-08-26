On-loan Spurs man scores and new position for Tom Bradshaw as Millwall beat Bromley

TROY Parrott scored as Millwall defeated Bromley 5-1 in a pre-season friendly at Calmont Road on Tuesday afternoon.

On-loan Tottenham striker Parrott, who played the first half, was on the mark at Millwall’s training base, along with Jed Wallace, Connor Mahoney, Ryan Leonard and Matt Smith.

Lions boss Gary Rowett also tried Tom Bradshaw on the left of a front three in a 5-2-3 formation, as well as behind Smith as he made a raft of substitutions against their National League neighbours.

Parrott played as a number 9 against the Lilywhites. Rowett believes Parrott can play anywhere across the front three, while Ireland boss Stephen Kenny also talked up his ability as a link player this week.

“I don’t have a favourite position, I’ll play wherever gets me in the team,” Parrott told NewsAtDen on Tuesday evening.

“Obviously I’m a striker, I’ve grown up as a striker. I like playing off the left and behind the striker as well. Either of those three positions I don’t mind.

“It’s been great so far, I feel so welcome. I’ve settled in really well and really fast.”

Image: Millwall FC