‘You can’t ignore talent, you have to promote it’ – Ireland boss on Millwall striker’s call-up

IRELAND boss Stephen Kenny said he could not ignore Troy Parrott’s talent after calling the striker into his first squad for Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland next month.

Kenny outlined the Millwall striker’s abilities, explaining the 18-year-old can link midfield and attack as well as being “a terrific finisher”.

Kenny, Mick McCarthy’s successor in the international post, said he and his coaching staff have watched Parrott closely after the on-loan Tottenham forward recovered from surgery for appendicitis in May.

Parrott was called up alongside Jayson Molumby, after the latter’s successful loan spell with the Lions last season.

“He might not have made the squad initially [but for] David McGoldrick’s foot injury,” Kenny said about Parrott’s call-up. “Troy has the characteristics that David has, in that he can play with his back to goal, drop into midfield and link the play.

“He is the player that could relate to that role the most. He is obviously a terrific finisher. After he had his appendix out, he really hit the ground running in training with Spurs. We kept a close eye on that.

“I know he went abroad [to Scotland] with Millwall last week training and did very well. He is in good nick, I believe. He is obviously someone who has a lot of potential as we’ve seen. You can’t ignore talent. You have to promote it.”

Image: Millwall FC